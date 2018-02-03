ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a couple and their 3-month-old baby have been found shot to death inside a home in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the bodies were found Friday at a home on the south edge of the city by a parent of one of the adults killed.
Police Capt. Eric Larson says all three were found in the same part of the home. He said there was no sign of forced entry and that no one else was home at the time of the shootings, which likely happened overnight.
Police also say the gun believed to have been used was found at the scene.
Police did not immediately release the names of those killed.
Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com