CANAAN, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a couple kicked in the door at another couple’s home, assaulted them and took the victims’ 4-year-old child alleging wrongdoing with no proof.

The Somerset County Sheriff’s Office says the Canaan residents, 19-year-old Emily Hartley and 22-year-old Justin Baker, face several felony charges, including burglary and criminal restraint for the Saturday event. The Morning Sentinel reports the two were released Monday afternoon after posting bail.

Ross says investigators learned Hartley and Baker kicked in the door after the mother of the child told them to leave.

The child has been reunited with the parents.

A message left at Hartley’s home phone number wasn’t immediately returned, and Baker’s phone number couldn’t be located.