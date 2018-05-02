Share story

By
The Associated Press

HILLBORO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Hillsboro police officer shot a man inside a home Wednesday after the man tried to stab another officer.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports officers responded Wednesday morning to a report of a break-in.

Hillsboro police Sgt. Eric Bunday says officers found the man inside, and he tried to stab one of them with what appeared to be a small hand-held pick.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital. The identities of the suspect and the officers involved in the shooting haven’t been released. Bunday says the two officers weren’t hurt.

The shooting is under investigation. The two officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave.

