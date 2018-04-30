OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Police continue to seek information on who fired a gun outside a theater in a Mississippi college town, indirectly causing an injury.

Oxford police say a fight erupted outside the Lyric theater during a concert.

While people were trying to run away, someone was hurt by broken glass.

The downtown was crowded because of the city’s Double Decker festival.

Monday, police said they’re looking for an African American man who arrived in a Chevrolet Tahoe wearing a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey. Police would also like to speak to another African American man who arrived with the first man and was wearing a North Carolina Tar Heels jersey.

Police are also appealing for anyone with pictures or information to contact them at 662-232-2400 or call Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.