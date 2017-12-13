PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey continue to search for a missing woman who they believe was abducted in her own car last week.

The Paterson Police Department canvassed Tuesday in search of information on the disappearance of 24-year-old Shanaya Coley. Police say the Paterson mother was last seen leaving her apartment around 11 p.m. on Nov. 5.

Police say Coley may have been carjacked or kidnapped.

Paterson Police Capt. Richard Reyes says finding the missing woman is the top priority for the department and the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Reyes says police are following every lead they receive.

Police say Coley’s 2013 Nissan Altima has the New Jersey license plate R74-HRX.