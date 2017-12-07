RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Authorities in Vermont continue to search for a psychiatric patient who escaped from a Rutland hospital.

Police tell WCAX-TV they have found signs of Robert Ettori near his home. Authorities say the 20-year-old left the mental health unit at Rutland Regional Medical Center around 11 a.m. Wednesday following an altercation with staff.

Rutland Police Sgt. Jon Dickerson says the department has received multiple tips. Police believe Ettori broke into his former home and took a few items including clothing and a backpack.

Authorities say Ettori may pose a danger to himself or others.

The hospital says staff didn’t do anything wrong, but they are reviewing protocols.

