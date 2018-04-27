MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police have charged a man they say was trying to sell venomous snakes it is illegal to possess in the state.
State environmental police on Thursday charged 21-year-old Cameron DeFrances with multiple counts of illegal possession of wild animals and reckless endangerment after finding seven live snakes including a viper and several cobras as well as two dead snakes in his Meriden home.
State officials got a search warrant after getting a tip from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that DeFrances was selling snakes through social media.
The serpents were seized and transported to a reptile facility with the help of a qualified specialist.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'The real Bill Cosby': Comedian convicted of sexual assault VIEW
- Mormon church kicks out man who supervised young women
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
DeFrances was freed on $1,000 bond pending a May 10 court date. A listed home phone number for DeFrances was out of service Friday.