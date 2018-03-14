BOLTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a man who was clocked driving 124 mph on a Connecticut highway with drugs in his car.
State police say 22-year-old Matthew Milone tried to elude troopers on I-384 in Manchester. His car was found backed into a snowbank on a side road in Bolton after motorists pointed troopers in the direction of the gray Acura.
Authorities say Milone was in possession of cocaine and a small quantity of marijuana. He was arrested Monday on charges including drug possession, reckless driving and attempt to elude. He was released after posting a $2,500 bond.
A phone number listing for Milone could not be found and it was not immediately clear if he is represented by an attorney.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning