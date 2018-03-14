BOLTON, Conn. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a man who was clocked driving 124 mph on a Connecticut highway with drugs in his car.

State police say 22-year-old Matthew Milone tried to elude troopers on I-384 in Manchester. His car was found backed into a snowbank on a side road in Bolton after motorists pointed troopers in the direction of the gray Acura.

Authorities say Milone was in possession of cocaine and a small quantity of marijuana. He was arrested Monday on charges including drug possession, reckless driving and attempt to elude. He was released after posting a $2,500 bond.

A phone number listing for Milone could not be found and it was not immediately clear if he is represented by an attorney.