MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say an MS-13 gang member has put out a call to “take out a cop” in the Hempstead area.
Newsday reports that an internal Nassau County police memo attributes the threat to a “credible” informant. It says the informant told police the gang member said MS-13 “needs to make a statement.”
Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder on Thursday confirmed the threat, saying they’re “taking appropriate action to ensure the safety and security” of its officers and medics.
Hempstead Village officer Christopher Giardino says the department is requiring that two officers respond to every call.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Sotomayor shoulder injury worse than first thought
- Student says Confederate flag theft sparked protests
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing John McCain
- All teachers transferred, fired from troubled elementary
Authorities believe MS-13 has thousands of members across the country, mostly Central American immigrants. There have been 25 suspected MS-13 killings on Long Island in the past two years.
___
Information from: Newsday, http://www.newsday.com