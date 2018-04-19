MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — Police on Long Island say an MS-13 gang member has put out a call to “take out a cop” in the Hempstead area.

Newsday reports that an internal Nassau County police memo attributes the threat to a “credible” informant. It says the informant told police the gang member said MS-13 “needs to make a statement.”

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder on Thursday confirmed the threat, saying they’re “taking appropriate action to ensure the safety and security” of its officers and medics.

Hempstead Village officer Christopher Giardino says the department is requiring that two officers respond to every call.

Authorities believe MS-13 has thousands of members across the country, mostly Central American immigrants. There have been 25 suspected MS-13 killings on Long Island in the past two years.

