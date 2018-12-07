PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A longtime Portland police commander who was accused of driving intoxicated when he was in charge of the bureau’s internal affairs division has pleaded no contest to reckless driving.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 47-year-old Steven James Jones entered the plea to the misdemeanor charge in Multnomah County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Court records say Jones also has agreed to pay the city of Portland $38,239.95 in restitution to cover damage to the police vehicle he was driving and a light pole he struck on June 28.

Jones was off-duty, alone in the vehicle and not injured.

Jones has been on paid administrative leave since the crash.

He’ll remain on leave, pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com