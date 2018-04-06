CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Clovis police have arrested a 17-year-old male Clovis High School student after authorities learned of a social media post apparently threatening a shooting at the school.
Police say the boy was arrested after authorities learned late Thursday night of a Snapchat post of a photo of a person holding a rifle with captions that referred to the school and said the person would be “going out with a bang.”
Police say the boy was arrested on a warrant alleging a “delinquent act of aggravated assault on a school employee.”
The boy’s name wasn’t released but police confirmed he’s a student.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- YouTube shooter was angry over ‘adpocalypse’
- Searchers find cellphone where SUV went off California cliff
- A Japanese woman tries to save man's life in sumo ring, is ordered out as 'unclean' WATCH
- How Fox News host Bill O’Reilly silenced his accusers
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
Classes began normally Friday at the school.
Clovis was the site of a 2017 shooting at the city library in which two people were killed and four injured.