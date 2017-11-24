TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Tuscaloosa police say an officer who removed a cigarette-smoking Alabama fan from the football stadium did nothing wrong.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department announced this week that an internal investigation found the officer acted appropriately.

Cellphone videos of the officer forcing the woman to leave Bryant-Denny stadium during the Nov. 4 game were widely circulated on social media.

The department posted video of the incident, recorded by the officer’s body camera, on social media. The video showed the officer asking the woman to extinguish the cigarette. He removed her from her seat after she raised the cigarette to his face.

The woman told WBRC-TV earlier this month she was holding up the cigarette for the officer to take.

There is a no smoking policy in the stadium.