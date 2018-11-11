NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — Police say two women wielding shards of a broken coffee mug attacked each other at a Florida school bus stop in Florida.

News outlets cite a North Port police release as saying dozens of elementary school students waiting at the stop last week witnessed the fight. It says the mug was broken during an “altercation” between the women, and pieces of it were then used “in a slashing manner.”

Police spokesman Josh Taylor says one of the women suffered cuts to her neck and the other had defensive wounds on her arms. The release says both were hospitalized and the children were offered counseling at their school.

Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.