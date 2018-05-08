RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in the Richmond area are investigating the apparent fatal shooting of a child.

Henrico County Police said in a news release Tuesday morning that officers responded to a shooting Monday night and found a juvenile suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The juvenile died at a hospital. The child was not identified, and police did not give the child’s age.

The news release says detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. No further details were immediately released.