RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Police in the Richmond area are investigating the apparent fatal shooting of a child.
Henrico County Police said in a news release Tuesday morning that officers responded to a shooting Monday night and found a juvenile suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The juvenile died at a hospital. The child was not identified, and police did not give the child’s age.
The news release says detectives are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident. No further details were immediately released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- 'Pele's the boss': Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do