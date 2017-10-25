KEENE, N.H. (AP) — It’s no surprise that most New Hampshire police chiefs consider drug misuse a big problem in a state that has one of the nation’s highest rates of overdose deaths. But a new survey sheds some light on what they think should be done about the problem and their ability to address it.

Keene State College professor Angela Barlow recently surveyed 91 of the state’s 178 police chiefs. More than 80 percent rated drug misuse as either an “extremely serious” or “quite serious” problem. But half of them said law enforcement agencies have been fairly unsuccessful in reducing the problem, and 20 percent called those efforts “very unsuccessful.”

More than half said they believe a fundamental overhaul is needed in the way the U.S. deals with the drug problem.