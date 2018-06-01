PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A police chief says four people have died and others were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 30 in northwestern Oregon.

Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spaulding tells The Daily Astorian that Friday’s head-on crash involved a pickup hauling a horse trailer and a minivan.

The crash occurred at 10 a.m., about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Astoria

The Oregon State Police says the crash will close that section of highway for several more hours, and there is no detour available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.