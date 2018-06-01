PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A police chief says four people have died and others were injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 30 in northwestern Oregon.
Astoria Police Chief Geoff Spaulding tells The Daily Astorian that Friday’s head-on crash involved a pickup hauling a horse trailer and a minivan.
The crash occurred at 10 a.m., about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Astoria
The Oregon State Police says the crash will close that section of highway for several more hours, and there is no detour available.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet
The cause of the crash is under investigation.