ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police chief says an officer shortage isn’t hampering his department’s ability to investigate homicides.

WALB-TV reports Albany Police Chief Michael Persley acknowledges it’s been years since the department was fully staffed. But he says arrests have been made or suspects have been identified in all but one of the 21 homicide cases detectives have dealt with this year.

Persley said it’s true that in some cases “we haven’t been able to catch those responsible yet.”

His comments come after relatives of two victims of a May triple slaying complained that staffing shortages are delaying progress on the case. One suspect charged with murder was granted a $100,000 bond after prosecutors failed to indict him within 90 days. Two others wanted in connection with the case remain at large.