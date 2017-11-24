CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in a Cincinnati suburb say an officer shot a man multiple times after the man pointed a gun at the officer.
Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney says officers responding to a call about domestic violence at a home on Friday afternoon found a 66-year-old man in the driveway with a gun in his hand.
Denney says the man aimed his handgun at one of the officers who then shot the man. The man was taken to a Cincinnati hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.
Police say the officer wasn’t harmed.
Denney says Cincinnati police will take over the investigation.
The shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m.