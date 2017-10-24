GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The police chief of a western Colorado city has been chosen to lead the state Bureau of Investigation next year.
The Daily Sentinel reports that Grand Junction Police Chief John Camper announced on Monday that he would leave his department in December because he has accepted the director position for the state agency. Camper expects to begin the job by January.
Camper became interim chief of the Grand Junction department in 2009 after working for 28 years with the Lakewood Police Department outside Denver.
Camper says he’s looking forward to the new role, “but leaving these people is going to be difficult.”
Most Read Stories
- It looked ugly on TV, but Doug Baldwin’s uncontrolled emotion helped Seahawks beat Giants
- Amazon receives 238 bids for its second headquarters
- Judge confirms $17.5M award for fired Swedish Health neurosurgeon
- Monday's NFL news might only make it harder for Seahawks to pull off a trade to help offensive line
- Searchers find 2 hikers missing along Pacific Crest Trail
Former bureau Director Michael Rankin left the job in September to pursue work in the private sector. Deputy Director Ted Mink has been serving as the interim director.
___
Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com