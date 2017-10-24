GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) — The police chief of a western Colorado city has been chosen to lead the state Bureau of Investigation next year.

The Daily Sentinel reports that Grand Junction Police Chief John Camper announced on Monday that he would leave his department in December because he has accepted the director position for the state agency. Camper expects to begin the job by January.

Camper became interim chief of the Grand Junction department in 2009 after working for 28 years with the Lakewood Police Department outside Denver.

Camper says he’s looking forward to the new role, “but leaving these people is going to be difficult.”

Former bureau Director Michael Rankin left the job in September to pursue work in the private sector. Deputy Director Ted Mink has been serving as the interim director.

