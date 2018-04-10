FAIRHAVEN, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts police chief has been hospitalized after crashing his vehicle while chasing a suspect.

Fairhaven police say Chief Michael Myers had the emergency lights on his unmarked SUV activated as he drove through an intersection on Monday and collided with another car.

The severity of the chief’s injuries is unclear. The other driver, a 23-year-old woman who was not involved in the police chase, was also hospitalized. She is expected to survive her injuries.

Police say Myers’ vehicle is likely totaled.

The man Myers was chasing got away but was arrested later that day.

State police are investigating the crash.