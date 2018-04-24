SANDY, Utah (AP) — The police chief in the Salt Lake City suburb of Sandy has been fired for inappropriately touching other police department employees.

Mayor Kurt Bradburn announced the firing of Police Chief Kevin Thacker Tuesday after an investigation uncovered several claims of unprofessional behavior.

The investigation determined that Thacker had previously been warned about his behavior but did not stop.

Bradburn would not provide additional details about the allegations.

Thacker will be replaced for the time being by Deputy Chief William O’Neil while the city conducts a nationwide search for its next police chief.

Thacker has spent more than three decades as an officer with the Sandy Police Department. He became chief in 2014.

He had been on administrative leave since April 2.

He was unable to be reached for comment.