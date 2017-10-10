GORDON, Neb. (AP) — Officials say the police chief has been fired in the Nebraska Panhandle community of Gordon.
Chadron radio station KCSR reports that Gordon City Manager Jacob Sheridan says Adam Wackler was dismissed Thursday. Sheridan didn’t explain why Wackler was let go.
Clay Heath has taken over as interim chief.
Wackler joined the department in July 2014 and was named chief in November 2015.
Most Read Stories
- Trying to make sense of ESPN’s spat with Chris Petersen WATCH
- Spokane woman is standing up to cyclist who yelled 'Hot pizza!' then smashed into her on trail
- At least 10 dead as fires rage in California wine country VIEW
- WWII German POW returns to Washington state — to say thank you for being captured
- Seattle police recover Subaru fired on by officers in Eastlake
___
Information from: KCSR-AM, http://www.chadrad.com/