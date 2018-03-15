BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The police chief of a small Florida city has been fired as officials consider getting rid of the police department.

The Tampa Bay Times reports that Brooksville City Manager Mark Kutney fired George Turner on Wednesday. Kutney said Thursday that a number of issues had caused him to lose confidence in Turner’s leadership.

Turner released a statement saying the firing comes after a months-long witch hunt.

Brooksville City Council voted earlier this month to negotiate with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office to possibly take over the city’s law enforcement. The council is trying to cut costs following financial problems revealed last year. The council is also considering the county to take over fire service.

Some members of the community have said during council meetings that the city should be dissolved.

