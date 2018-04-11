MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The police chief in New Hampshire’s largest city says two officers have been fired, with one arrested on a misconduct charge.

Manchester Police Chief Nick Willard says the officers were terminated Wednesday.

He said Aaron Brown was employed with the department since July 2007. He had been on paid leave since Feb. 20. Willard said a criminal investigation would be initiated into Brown’s actions.

Willard said Steven Cornacchia was arrested last year on a charge of conduct after an accident. His case is pending. He has been with the department since April 2013.

It wasn’t immediately known if the officers had lawyers, and phone numbers be found for them.

Willard declined to comment further. He said the department is not at liberty to release any personnel information from an investigation.