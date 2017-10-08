PHOENIX (AP) — Police are checking out a suspicious item in Terminal 4 at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
As a precaution, airport officials say the “B” and “C” security checkpoints currently are closed.
They didn’t disclose any information about the item and it wasn’t immediately Sunday afternoon if any flights were being affected.
Airport spokeswoman Heather Lissner says westbound traffic to Terminal 4 along Sky Harbor Boulevard is restricted at this time.
She says travelers can still use the “A” and “D” security checkpoints and drivers still can access the airport from the west.
Two months ago, parts of Terminal 4 were closed for more than an hour as police checked out a suspicious item near the baggage area.
Terminal 4 houses hub operations for American Airlines and Southwest Airlines.