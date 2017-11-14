PEARL, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say a police chase culminated in a crash that caused a power outage in Mississippi.

Raymond Duke with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department told news outlets that officials pursued a suspect in an armed robbery at a service station in Richland into Pearl. Duke says the chase ended when the suspect hit a utility pole, nearly cutting it in half. The impact caused a power outage, but the extent of the outage is currently unknown.

The name of the suspect taken into custody hasn’t been released. The Richland Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers recovered the weapon used in the robbery.