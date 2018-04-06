MINNETONKA, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Minnetonka say one person has died in a crash that stemmed from a police chase.

A news release from the city says officers began pursuing the vehicle around 2 p.m. Friday after it was seen traveling at high speeds. It says officers broke off the chase when speeds became unsafe, but the fleeing vehicle soon crashed into another vehicle.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle died at the scene. The other driver was hospitalized in serious condition at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The crash shut down busy Minnetonka Boulevard near the Minnetonka-Hopkins border.