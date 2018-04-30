MCCOMB, Miss. (AP) — Police say a driver had fled from officers and crashed into a law office in Mississippi.

McComb police Capt. Steve Powell tells The Enterprise-Journal of McComb that the chase began early Sunday when officers attempted to stop 20-year-old Devante J. Taylor for speeding. The driver locked up his brakes and then skidded into the Whittington law office.

Police say Taylor jumped out the vehicle after the crash and ran. He was later caught at an intersection.

The building’s owner, Ronnie Whittington, says the northwest corner of it was seriously compromised and expressed concern that it could be at risk of collapsing.

Taylor was charged with several offenses including failure to stop and felony fleeing. It is unclear if he has a lawyer.

