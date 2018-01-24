Share story

By
The Associated Press

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are yet to release a motive in the shooting death of an elementary school teacher on New Year’s Eve. But they’ve arrested a second person in the weeks-long investigation.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that Norfolk police arrested 22-year-old Teniqu Rennae Cushman on Tuesday. She was charged with conspiracy to commit second-degree murder.

Authorities had already charged 70-year-old Edward Alan Shaw of Sevier, Utah, with second-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting 50-year-old Caroline Marie Hendrix.

Norfolk detectives have not said why they think Hendrix was killed. Police gave no details in a Tuesday news release about what role they believe Cushman played.

Investigators say police found Shaw suffering from gunshot wounds an hour after Hendrix was shot. Police discounted his claim that he was in a road rage incident.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

