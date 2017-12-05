BELGRADE, Maine (AP) — State police in Maine say a 17-year-old runaway boy was arrested after breaking into summer homes, one of which he was living in.

Police say eight seasonal homes had been broken into in Belgrade along Messalonskee Lake. They say they found the teenager inside one of them and took him into custody.

Police aren’t releasing the name of the teenager because he’s a minor. It’s unclear if he has an attorney. They say the boy had run away from home in Vassalboro. He was charged with burglary and released into the custody of his mother.

Police are still trying to determine what items had been taken from the homes. They say at least tools and food were taken. Police say additional charges are likely to be filed.