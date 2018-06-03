CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police have charged a North Carolina man with murder after a woman was found dead in a motel room.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say in a news release officers responding to a call of an overdose Saturday found 40-year-old Jameriane Laverne Ardrey unresponsive with signs of injuries.
Ardrey was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency personnel.
Police say they interviewed 41-year-old James Mangus Brewer. They said Brewer, who had a dating relationship with Ardrey, had been involved in an altercation.
After he was interviewed, Brewer was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail. Online records don’t say whether he has an attorney.