BOSTON (AP) — Police have charged a Lyft driver with assault after he allegedly threatened two passengers with a metal pipe in Boston.
Authorities say the 45-year-old driver had just dropped off a man and a woman around 12:45 a.m. Sunday. The couple realized they had left a cellphone in the car and asked the driver to return in exchange for payment.
Boston Police say the driver engaged in an argument with the couple upon his return. Authorities say the driver grabbed the woman by the neck and threatened the couple with the pipe.
Police arrested the driver and charged him with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Lyft tells WHDH-TV they have deactivated the driver. The ridesharing company calls the allegations “extremely concerning.”