CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have charges a motorist in a four-car crash in which a mother and her 3-year-old son were killed.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release 27-year-old Alicia Shanell Mcfarland and her son died Friday when a van that was sideswiped by another driver hit their car head-on.

Authorities said 22-year-old Montressa Gray was driving northbound on Eastway Drive heading toward North Tryon Street when she changed lanes and hit the van. She was not hurt.

According to police, the impact sent the van across the center line and head-on into Mcfarland’s southbound car, which was also hit by a pickup truck.

Gray was charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle. She’s free on $10,000 bail, and it’s not known if she has an attorney.