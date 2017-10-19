Share story

By
The Associated Press

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Police have charged a Burlington man with killing his mother by striking her in the head with an electric guitar.

The Hawk Eye newspaper reports 29-year-old Garret S. Selters was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of 56-year-old Linda Selters.

Police say Garret Selters struck his mother in the back of her head with a Les Paul guitar.

Linda Selters had called 911 Tuesday morning, seeking help because her son was having an “episode.”

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Officers quickly arrived and found Garret Selters outside, pacing and stating he’d killed his mother.

Linda Selters died Tuesday night at an Iowa City hospital after being removed from a respirator.

Garret Selters appeared at a court hearing Wednesday, where his bond was set at $1 million. He was appointed a public defender.

___

Information from: The Hawk Eye, http://www.thehawkeye.com

The Associated Press