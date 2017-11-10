BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested three men from Georgia and charged them with kidnapping a man who says they took him to a bank and forced him to make a fraudulent transaction.

Bangor police say the man was picked up in Brewer on Friday and driven to a bank in Bangor, where he was made to undertake the transaction. After being released, the victim provided police with a vehicle description and accurate registration number.

Officers located the vehicle on Interstate 395 in Bangor at around 3 p.m. Arrested and charged were 20-year-old Isaiah Roberts, of Villa Rica, Georgia; 39-year-old Jeral Blackmon, of Atlanta; and 44-year-old Anthony Foster, of Decatur, Georgia.

They’re in Penobscot County Jail awaiting arraignment. It wasn’t immediately known if they are represented by lawyers.

An investigation is continuing.