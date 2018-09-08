BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird is facing charges after what authorities are calling a domestic incident.

The Boston Police Department said in a statement Saturday that Bird was being guarded by police at a hospital and was undergoing an evaluation after the incident Friday in the city’s Brighton neighborhood.

Police said the victim involved was brought to a different hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the incident.

Police said complaints would be sought against Bird for assault and battery, strangulation and kidnapping. No other details were immediately released.

The Celtics said in statement that the team was aware of the incident and was “taking it very seriously.”

A 2017 second-round draft pick from California, Bird spent most of last season with the Maine Red Claws in the G-League.