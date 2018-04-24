STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man police say was wanted for biting off another person’s earlobe and swallowing it during a drunken brawl in 2013 has been arrested again for what officials describe as another alcohol-fueled fight.
Stamford police say they responded to reports of a disturbance at an apartment at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.
Police tell the Stamford Advocate a victim said Lajuj Emiliano and a 17-year-old boy attacked him after they ran out of beer.
Officers later realized the 33-year-old Emiliano was also Emilio Mendoza, wanted for skipping a court date to face an assault charge in the ear-biting incident.
Emiliano was charged with failing to appear in court and held on $150,000 bond. His case wasn’t listed in online court records and it wasn’t clear if he had a lawyer.
Information from: The Advocate, http://www.stamfordadvocate.com