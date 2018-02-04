BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington police say a man identified on social media as a carjacker was just trying to get into the wrong car.
Facebook post claimed that a man tried to get into a woman’s car at supermarket lot in Burlington Friday. WCAX-TV reports police tracked down the 69-year-old South Burlington man and determined it was a “mistaken identity of vehicles.”
Police Lt. Dennis Duffy says the man was being picked up by a friend who had a similar vehicle.
Officials say the man has no criminal history.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Second group of West Seattle homeowners accused of cutting public trees settles for $360,000
___
Information from: WCAX-TV, http://www.wcax.com