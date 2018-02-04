BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington police say a man identified on social media as a carjacker was just trying to get into the wrong car.

Facebook post claimed that a man tried to get into a woman’s car at supermarket lot in Burlington Friday. WCAX-TV reports police tracked down the 69-year-old South Burlington man and determined it was a “mistaken identity of vehicles.”

Police Lt. Dennis Duffy says the man was being picked up by a friend who had a similar vehicle.

Officials say the man has no criminal history.

