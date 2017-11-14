ESSEX, Md. (AP) — Authorities say two men who allowed a couple to remove their infant son and groceries during a carjacking in Maryland have been arrested.

News outlets report Baltimore County police say two suspects armed with handguns approached a man and a woman Sunday night. Cpl. Shawn Vinson said it’s not always the case that a child is able to be removed from a car during its theft.

An officer who spotted the stolen car coordinated with the aviation unit to follow the suspects. The suspects abandoned the car after striking another vehicle, and fled on foot. One suspect was injured during the foot chase and hospitalized. His name hasn’t been released, pending charges. Police say 20-year-old Marquis Shaquan Mitchell was charged with several offenses.

Online court records didn’t list a lawyer.