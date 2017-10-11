NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say someone stole a car from the city’s juvenile detention center parking lot.
A news release emailed Wednesday says the owner told police she’d left the red Pontiac Grand Prix unlocked about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the lot for the New Orleans Juvenile Justice Center.
She returned about 90 minutes later and it was gone.
Police say the car is a 2007 model with Louisiana license plate 316BYV.
Police are asking anyone with information about the theft to call the Third District detectives’ office.