ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — St. Charles police are investigating after a man claimed he shot another man because he stole his car.
The shooting happened Thursday night in downtown St. Charles. KMOV-TV reports that police are still sorting through the incident and no charges have been filed.
A 25-year-old man told police that his vehicle was stolen in another St. Charles County town, O’Fallon. The man says he used a tracking device to find his car, where he confronted a 41-year-old suspect.
The younger man says he shot the theft suspect believing he was armed. Police say no additional weapons were found.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Species battle pits protected sea lions against fragile fish VIEW
- Austin bombing suspect had list of future targets
- Hundreds of dead cattle lead to California rancher's arrest
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Congress passes $1.3 trillion budget with little time to spare
___
Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com