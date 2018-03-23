ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — St. Charles police are investigating after a man claimed he shot another man because he stole his car.

The shooting happened Thursday night in downtown St. Charles. KMOV-TV reports that police are still sorting through the incident and no charges have been filed.

A 25-year-old man told police that his vehicle was stolen in another St. Charles County town, O’Fallon. The man says he used a tracking device to find his car, where he confronted a 41-year-old suspect.

The younger man says he shot the theft suspect believing he was armed. Police say no additional weapons were found.

