MONSON, Mass. (AP) — A train and car have collided in the western Massachusetts town of Monson.
WWLP-TV reports the crash happened on Route 32 near the Connecticut state line shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The road is closed at the state line, and traffic is being redirected.
No other information is available at this time.
