Share story

By
The Associated Press

MONSON, Mass. (AP) — A train and car have collided in the western Massachusetts town of Monson.

WWLP-TV reports the crash happened on Route 32 near the Connecticut state line shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The road is closed at the state line, and traffic is being redirected.

No other information is available at this time.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks
The Associated Press