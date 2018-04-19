POPLARVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi police captain has been suspended, and a public apology has been issued to a man detained after he says he learned his son was in a fight involving gunfire.

The Picayune Item reported Thursday that Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen voted to apologize to Rodney Taylor regarding his police conduct complaint and suspend Capt. Jimmy Steinkamp for 36 hours without pay. Police Chief Butch Raby also apologized.

Taylor has said he learned his son was detained but the person who was originally in possession of the gun hadn’t been apprehended and was upset. He says Steinkamp put him and his son in a police vehicle for disorderly conduct. Both were released.

Taylor accepted the apologies and was told to file another complaint and return to the board if he had another negative experience.