NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A suspended Newark police captain has admitted his role in a scheme to sell information he obtained from a private insurance database that law enforcement officers could access.
Anthony Buono pleaded guilty Friday to computer theft. Authorities say the 62-year-old Millstone man will likely avoid a jail term when he’s sentenced but will have to forfeit his job.
Authorities have said Buono accessed the database on more than 900 occasions and passed on the information he obtained to Dino D’Elia, a former Newark officer. D’Elia then sold the information to others for $100 per search as part of his private investigation business.
D’Elia has pleaded guilty in April and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.
