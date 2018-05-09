NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A black graduate student at Yale who fell asleep in a common area of her campus residence had police called on her and was questioned by officers for more than 15 minutes.

Lolade Siyonbola posted two videos of Monday’s encounter on her Facebook page, including part of a conversation with a white woman who told Siyonbola she was calling police after finding her in the room at Yale’s Hall of Graduate Studies.

Police left after confirming that Siyonbola was a Yale student who lived in the building.

Neither Siyonbola nor Yale immediately responded to emails requesting comment on the incident.

The Yale Daily News reports that graduate students received an email Tuesday from Lynn Cooley, the dean of Yale’s graduate school of arts and sciences, inviting them to share their concerns about the incident.