ROCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are calling the death of a woman who was shot a homicide.
Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says around midnight Tuesday, Rochester police responded to a reported shooting that involved two groups.
Police found three adults, including a woman with an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to a hospital, where she later died. Her name hasn’t been released.
Police don’t believe anyone else was hurt. They are investigating.
