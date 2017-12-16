PHOENIX (AP) — One person is dead in a three-vehicle crash in which police say a taxi crossed over the center line into oncoming traffic in southwest Phoenix.

Sgt. Mercedes Fortune says the taxi driver was fatally injured in the wreck that also involved an SUV and a small car.

Fire Capt. Larry Subervi says two other adults were taken to hospitals with less severe injuries.

The wreck occurred on West Southern Avenue near South 23rd Avenue at about 5 a.m. Saturday.

Fortune says the wreck is under investigation and that it’s unknown whether impairment was involved.