BANGOR, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are searching for the suspects who were running a meth lab inside a Bangor apartment.
WGME-TV reports authorities discovered the lab Wednesday when an officer found bags with ingredients used to make methamphetamine in the apartment building hallway. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Steve McCausland says drug agents were called to the scene and more chemicals were found.
McCausland says samples were taken and sent to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency lab for testing.
No arrests have been made.
MDEA Commander Darrell Crandall says agents have responded to eight meth labs this year. Agents responded to a house on Verona Island Tuesday where they found evidence of a meth lab and a 5-year-old child living in the home. Three people have been charged in the case.
___
Information from: WGME-TV, http://www.wgme.com